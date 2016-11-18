UDF seeks special Assembly session

The Opposition United Democratic Front on Thursday demanded that an urgent session of the Assembly be convened to discuss the economic crisis in the State triggered by the demonetisation of high-value currency.

A UDF delegation, headed by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and submitted a 13-point action plan to tide over the crisis. The plan included an alternative mechanism for payment of government employees’ salary and welfare pensions, meeting of hospital expenditure of BPL and APL patients, deferred payment of various levies loan repayments till December 31.

Speaking to mediapersons soon after meeting the Chief Minister, Mr. Chennithala said Mr. Vijayan had agreed in principle to the proposal to convene the session. Mr. Chennithala said the Opposition had made it clear that it was ready for a joint agitation against the Centre’s policies. The UDF committee meeting on November 21 will discuss this issue, he added.

Free ration sought

The 13-point plan wanted the State to address liquidity issues faced by the people. It called for free ration for two weeks for workers in the fisheries, plantation, coir, cashew, and handloom sectors. The crisis faced by the cooperative sector should be jointly presented before the Centre and if necessary an all-party delegation must be sent to Delhi to impress upon the Centre the difficulties faced by the State. The UDF also suggested opening control rooms at the Secretariat and district collectorates.

Sabarimala pilgrims

Arrangements should be made for Sabarimala pilgrims to exchange demonetised notes and for conducting Annadanam for pilgrims, according to the memorandum signed by the UDF leaders.