U.S. poll results pose no threat: GTech

The Information Technology (IT) industry in Kerala feels that the apprehension over the outcome of the U.S. presidential elections and its impact on the sector could be inflated.

India will continue to be the most-suited technology destination for the U.S., according to the Group of Technology Companies (GTech), the industry body of IT and ITeS companies in the State.

“The value the Indian IT companies create for the major economies, including that of the U.S., cannot be downplayed. Our contribution to developing transformational technologies, and making IT products and solutions affordable will be acknowledged by the new regime too,” a release quoting GTech chairman K. Nandakumar said.

—Special Correspondent