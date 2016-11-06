Two youngsters drown

Two youngsters drowned under similar circumstances in separate cases in the district on Saturday.

Mohammed Noufal Naeem, 19, a first-year BBA student drowned in the Kallar river. A group of eight youths, including Mohammed, had gone for a swim in the river at Vithura during a leisure trip. The police said the incident occurred around 11 a.m. Mohammed, a resident of Ambalathara, was declared dead on arrival at the Government Taluk Hospital, Vithura.

In another incident, 13-year-old Akshay of Luthergiri in Aryanad drowned in the Karamana river around 4.30 p.m. He had gone to the river with his friends for a swim. He was first admitted to the Community Health Centre at Aryanad and later shifted to the District Hospital at Nedumangad, where he was declared dead. Cases of unnatural death were registered in both incidents.