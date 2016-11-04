Two persons sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a gang of unidentified assailants who barged into their residence near Poovar on Thursday. According to the police, those injured have been identified as Shahul Hameed, 50, and his son, Imam Badusha, 19, who hails from Kallingavilakom. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and the assailants fled from the scene in a car soon after the attack. They were allegedly assaulted using iron rods, the police said. Incidentally, Imam is an accused in a murder case of Shameer, an autorickshaw driver, who was killed in January 2015. He was allegedly murdered by a three-member gang, including Imam. The attack on Imam and his father is suspected to be a retaliatory attack by the relatives of Shameer, the police said.
Two injured in attack
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor