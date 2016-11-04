Two injured in attack

Two persons sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a gang of unidentified assailants who barged into their residence near Poovar on Thursday. According to the police, those injured have been identified as Shahul Hameed, 50, and his son, Imam Badusha, 19, who hails from Kallingavilakom. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. and the assailants fled from the scene in a car soon after the attack. They were allegedly assaulted using iron rods, the police said. Incidentally, Imam is an accused in a murder case of Shameer, an autorickshaw driver, who was killed in January 2015. He was allegedly murdered by a three-member gang, including Imam. The attack on Imam and his father is suspected to be a retaliatory attack by the relatives of Shameer, the police said.