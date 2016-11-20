Thiruvananthapuram

Two held on charge of vehicle theft

Two youths were arrested in Kanjiramkulam for alleged motorcycle theft on Saturday. The police identified the accused as Maheen Aboobacker, 19, and Imran, 20, of Manacaud. They were arrested near Karichal junction during a vehicle inspection.

When the police questioned them, they allegedly fled, only to be apprehended within a short time. Further investigation revealed that the vehicle had been stolen from near Chakka and that a fake number plate was being used. The accused were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a local court.

