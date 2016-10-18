Two held for alleged murder attempt

Two youths were arrested by the Shadow wing of the city police on Monday on charge of attempting to murder a person over a week ago.

The police said the accused had been identified as Mohammed Shafi, 21, of Thirumala, and Tintil, 22, of Kattappana. Their arrests were recorded by the Museum police.

In hiding

They were apprehended in connection with an incident that occurred on October 9 when they assaulted Sathikumar, a resident of Kowdiar, with an iron pipe. They had allegedly attacked Sathikumar after he had chided them for arguing with the employees of a juice stall. After the incident, they had gone into hiding at Courtallam in Tamil Nadu.

However, Mohammed Shafi was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital two days ago after being injured in an accident at Courtallam. The police arrested Shafi at the hospital. He told them about Tintil’s whereabouts.

Both the accused were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a local court.