Thiruvananthapuram

Two held for alleged murder attempt

Man assaulted with an iron pipe: police

Two youths were arrested by the Shadow wing of the city police on Monday on charge of attempting to murder a person over a week ago.

The police said the accused had been identified as Mohammed Shafi, 21, of Thirumala, and Tintil, 22, of Kattappana. Their arrests were recorded by the Museum police.

In hiding

They were apprehended in connection with an incident that occurred on October 9 when they assaulted Sathikumar, a resident of Kowdiar, with an iron pipe. They had allegedly attacked Sathikumar after he had chided them for arguing with the employees of a juice stall. After the incident, they had gone into hiding at Courtallam in Tamil Nadu.

However, Mohammed Shafi was brought to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College Hospital two days ago after being injured in an accident at Courtallam. The police arrested Shafi at the hospital. He told them about Tintil’s whereabouts.

Both the accused were remanded in judicial custody after being produced in a local court.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 6:36:16 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Two-held-for-alleged-murder-attempt/article16074571.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY