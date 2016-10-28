Tvm-Kozhikode AC bus service on cards

The government will consider operating low floor air-conditioned buses from Thiruvananthapuram to Kozhikode, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran has said.

He was replying to a question by Abdul Hussain Thangal, MLA, in the House on Thursday.

Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma said the government planned to procure a marine ambulance for sea rescue. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the police would not use plastic plates to serve food to officers and men from the police mess. He said 3,691 women served as law enforcers in the force.

Wildfires

Wildfire consumed an estimated 2,089.62 hectares in the State so far this year.

Replying to questions, Forest Minister K. Raju said most of the fires were reported from the Central Forest Circle, Thrissur, (488.56 hectares) followed by the Eastern Circle, Palakkad, (419 hectares), and the Northern Circle, Kannur (390.21 hectares).

Case against fishermen

The government has penalised 56 fishermen for resorting to exploitative harvesting tactics that destroyed fingerlings and laid waste natural hatcheries.

Ms. Mercykutty said the errant fishermen had been fined Rs. 17 lakh and their fishing equipment seized.

Thrissur Pooram

The government would pose no impediment to the Thrissur Pooram fireworks display, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan said.

The Minister said the ban was only on competitive fireworks display.