True activists should love all: Madhu

Political activism should be based on love for humanity and aimed at bettering the lives of the struggling masses, actor Madhu has said.

He was inaugurating the delegates’ meet as part of the 20th State conference of the All India Youth Federation here on Sunday.

“A person becomes a true political activist when he is able to love all humans equally. The aim of such activism should be to lessen the sufferings of the masses, but unfortunately, at times, it manages to worsen the suffering. This happens because of a lack of love towards humanity in their hearts,” said Mr. Madhu.

The actor aid that there were many people who became leaders by using the names of great men or by using religion, but by following a path opposite to that of their teachings.