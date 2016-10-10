Thiruvananthapuram

True activists should love all: Madhu

Actor Madhu inaugurating the delegates’ session of the 20th State conference of the All India Youth Federation in the city on Sunday.—Photo: S. Mahinsha

Actor Madhu inaugurating the delegates’ session of the 20th State conference of the All India Youth Federation in the city on Sunday.—Photo: S. Mahinsha  

Political activism should be based on love for humanity and aimed at bettering the lives of the struggling masses, actor Madhu has said.

He was inaugurating the delegates’ meet as part of the 20th State conference of the All India Youth Federation here on Sunday.

“A person becomes a true political activist when he is able to love all humans equally. The aim of such activism should be to lessen the sufferings of the masses, but unfortunately, at times, it manages to worsen the suffering. This happens because of a lack of love towards humanity in their hearts,” said Mr. Madhu.

The actor aid that there were many people who became leaders by using the names of great men or by using religion, but by following a path opposite to that of their teachings.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY