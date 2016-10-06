Troika seeks deferment of DCC revamp

The Congress troika of Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V. M. Sudheeran have jointly asked the Congress high command to defer its plans to announce the reconstitution of the District Congress Committees by inducting a set of new presidents for the 14 districts.

The move is likely to become controversial since it had been decided at the political affairs committee the other day that nominations to the various posts should be completed by Wednesday.

However, the incumbent Congress leadership has cited the ongoing UDF agitation as the justification for postponement of the revamp exercise.

In the meantime, each of the PAC members have been asked to submit a panel of names directly to AICC general secretary Mukul Wasnik.

Going by the manner in which the revamp process is being handled, it is not going to be easy to carry out the revamp of the DCCs. With the high command becoming a bit liberal in mobilisation on factional lines, party leaders say that the list of nominees for each district is quite long.