Tree felled due to bird droppings

Tree axed: case

to be registered

A Bird Cherry tree near the Government Press in Shanthi Nagar was cut down without permission by a residents’ association in the area to avoid the annoyance caused by bird droppings. While the association had obtained permission from the Forest Department for pruning the branches of the tree, they were not authorised to cut it down. Although pleas were made against the felling of the tree, the association paid no heed. The Bird Cherry tree was not just the only source of shade on the street, but it was also a habitat for numerous birds, says S. Udhayan, Deputy Ranger at the Social Forestry Division, Thiruvananthapuram. The fruit of the tree is a particular favourite among birds, making the tree an important spot for birdwatchers as well. A case will be filed against the association at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court for forest offences by the Social Forestry Division.