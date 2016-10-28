Thiruvananthapuram

Transparency

Excise servicesgo online

Several Excise Department services went online on Thursday.

Applications for import of extra neutral alcohol, rectified spirit, grape spirit, high bouquet spirit, matured malt spirit, matured grape spirit, and “vated” malt spirit could be applied online.

Distilleries that manufacture alcohol import an estimated two crore litres of spirit into the State annually. Imported spirit is also used in the preparation of toiletries and veterinary medicines. The online service is aimed at making the process transparent and corruption free. — Special Correspondent

