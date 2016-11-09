Transgender rights: government asked to explain

The State Human Rights Commission has sought an explanation from the government as to why the 2013 Supreme Court order that legal protection be given to transgenders is not being implemented in Kerala.

SHRC acting chairperson P. Mohanadas has asked the Chief Secretary and the Secretary, Social Justice, to give an explanation within two months. The directive was given in a complaint filed by Sreekkutty, for a transgenders’ organisation. Though it has been a year since the State government declared the Transgender Policy, identity cards are yet to be given to the community, the complainant pointed out.

The complainant said that the pension which was being received by her late father, a BSNL employee, was not being given to her, the only daughter. The reason was that in records, she was shown as a male.

Officials wanted physical proof?

Though she had given a letter of request to the Secretary, Social Justice, on July 30 that she was a transgender and that she be given the identity card, it was not heeded. The complainant alleged that the officials in the department had sought physical proof from another transgender to prove her identity.

The complainant said the SC order that a separate column for the third sex be included in application forms has not been implemented in Kerala. According to the reply sought from the Public Service Commission through the RTI Act, no change has been brought about in rules to consider transgenders for job interviews. The complainant demanded that a separate column for transgenders be included in all application forms of the government.