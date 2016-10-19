Thiruvananthapuram

Training programme at medical college

: A six-day training programme on Advanced Airway Management is being organised at the Medical College hospital for doctors, postgraduate students and nurses in the emergency wing to help them manage patients in distress better.

The programme was inaugurated by M. S. Sharmad, MCH Superintendent, on Tuesday

Over 250 participants

Over 250 health personnel are being trained in the procedures in batches of 40. The doctors in the Anaesthesiology department and the Dy. Superintendent of the Casualty wing are leading the training programme.

