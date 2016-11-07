Thiruvananthapuram

Training in agri-business projects

A training programme organised by ICAR-TBGRI for agricultural officers on preparation of bankable agri-business project proposals in progress.

Stress on developing new businesses using agri technologies

The ICAR-Central Tuber Crops Research Institute, Sreekaryam, in association with the State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute (SAMETI), conducted a training programme for agricultural officers on preparation of bankable agri-business project proposals recently.

The training was held against the backdrop of agri-business emerging as a key investment area in the State, especially in the area of food processing, rural tourism, and spice and plantation processing. Though it produces considerable quantity of high-value agricultural and food products, Kerala at present utilises less than 5 per cent of its total Rs.30,000-crore food processing market. The State government has taken several measures to develop agri-businesses, but there is need to develop new businesses using novel agricultural technologies.

Research and extension agencies at the Centre and in the State have a key role to play in realising this goal.

James George, Director, ICAR-CTCRI, inaugurated the training programme.

In his address, Mr. George said agro-industrialisation was the key to faster economic growth of the State.

He called for collaboration between Central and State agencies in developing viable agro-enterprises using the technical expertise developed at ICAR institutes and agricultural universities.

A first

C. Bhaskaran, former professor at Kerala Agricultural University, in his keynote address, said the training was the first of its kind in the State.

He stressed the need to organise such programmes in future for promoting agricultural entrepreneurship.

Sheela Immanuel, Head, Social Sciences, ICAR-CTCRI, presided over the valedictory and presented certificates to the nearly 25 agricultural officers and veterinary surgeons from various districts who took part in the programme.

P.S. Sivakumar, senior scientist at ICAR-CTCRI, who has undergone training in the U.S. in technology commercialisation and entrepreneurship development, has designed the programme.

