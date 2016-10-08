Traffic restrictions today

Traffic curbs today

Traffic restrictions will be imposed in the city from 2 p.m. on October 8 in view of the closing ceremony of the AIYF State conference to be held at Putharikkandam Maithanam.

A rally will be undertaken, during which all vehicles intending to pass through M.G. Road will be redirected towards the Palayam-Nandavanam-Bakery Junction-Panavila route or the Asan square-Underpass-Bakery Junction-Vazhuthacaud route. Vehicles going from Karamana to East Fort are required to go via

Killipalam-Attakulangara.

Vehicles carrying conference participants may drop the passengers at Asan square, Palayam and VJT Hall areas, and park at the Eenchakkal bypass via Pettah.