Traffic curbs in city today

Traffic in the city will be regulated from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday owing to the Secretariat march of the Kerala Pulaya Mahasabha (KPMS) and the function at Central Stadium to declare the State Open defecation-free.
Vehicles along the Vellayambalam-Museum-VJT Hall-Statue-Pulimood-East Fort route should take the route along Palayam-Nandavanam-Bakery-Panavila during the duration of the march and the function.
Vehicles carrying participants of the KPMS march should leave their passengers at the Keltron junction and proceed along Nandavanam-Bakery Junction-Underpass-General Hospital-Pettah-Chakka and park along the Eenchakkal bypass, without obstructing traffic. Vehicles from Ernakulam and Thrissur districts should park at the Attukal temple parking ground. Vehicles carrying participants for the function at the Central Stadium should leave the passengers near the Secretariat North gate or Pulimood and take the route along Ayurveda College-East Fort and park along the Eenchakkal bypass.
On returning, the buses should take the route through the bypass. For complaints and suggestions regarding the traffic arrangements, contact – 9497987001, 9497987002, 0471-2558731, 0471-2558732.
