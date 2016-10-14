Train services will be affected in view of the track maintenance between Wadakkanchery and Vallothol Nagar railway stations to be taken up by Railways from October 17 to November 2. Train 16343 Amritha Express to Palakkad Town and Train 16349 Rajyarani Express to Nilambur, scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.30 p.m., will have a late start by 2 hours and 15 minutes at 12.45 midnight from October 16 to November 1. However, the trains will run as per schedule on Sundays and on October 29. A few express trains passing through Wadakkanchery between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m on these days are likely to be delayed by 20 minutes to one hour, Railways said. — Special Correspondent
Track maintenance
Late start for trains
