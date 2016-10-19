Tourism potential of Malabar to be explored

The State government was keen on promoting the tourism potential of the Malabar region through various projects and a huge investment in tourism projects is expected in the region from private as well as the government once the infrastructure development programmes proposed under KIIFB took off, Tourism Minister A.C. Moideen told the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Thalassery Heritage Project, which had been initiated but had lagged in the past two years, would be revived and a detailed project report was being prepared.

Detailed project reports were being prepared for the Centre’s Swadeshi Darshan project and as well as for exploring the tourism possibilities of Dharmadam, Muzhappilangad, Kakkayam, Kaappad and Iringalkkattu and another linking Kannur and Kasaragod, the Minister said.

The government was in the process of developing the physical facilities and infrastructure in Idukki district to promote tourism in prime and favoured destinations like Munnar. Several projects, to be implemented under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, were in the pipeline, including the construction of an airstrip in Idukki, the Tourism Minister, A.C. Moideen, said, in reply to a question by S. Rajendran.

There were some issues in places like Munnar and Idukki where the Tourism Department did not have land of its own for development of facilities such as parking grounds. The department was holding talks with other departments like the Forest department to resolve the issue, he added.