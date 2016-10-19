Thiruvananthapuram

Tourism potential of Malabar to be explored

The State government was keen on promoting the tourism potential of the Malabar region through various projects and a huge investment in tourism projects is expected in the region from private as well as the government once the infrastructure development programmes proposed under KIIFB took off, Tourism Minister A.C. Moideen told the Assembly on Tuesday.

The Thalassery Heritage Project, which had been initiated but had lagged in the past two years, would be revived and a detailed project report was being prepared.

Detailed project reports were being prepared for the Centre’s Swadeshi Darshan project and as well as for exploring the tourism possibilities of Dharmadam, Muzhappilangad, Kakkayam, Kaappad and Iringalkkattu and another linking Kannur and Kasaragod, the Minister said.

The government was in the process of developing the physical facilities and infrastructure in Idukki district to promote tourism in prime and favoured destinations like Munnar. Several projects, to be implemented under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, were in the pipeline, including the construction of an airstrip in Idukki, the Tourism Minister, A.C. Moideen, said, in reply to a question by S. Rajendran.

There were some issues in places like Munnar and Idukki where the Tourism Department did not have land of its own for development of facilities such as parking grounds. The department was holding talks with other departments like the Forest department to resolve the issue, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 18, 2020 4:16:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Tourism-potential-of-Malabar-to-be-explored/article16075417.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY