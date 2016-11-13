Thiruvananthapuram

To Bengaluru

Special trains

Southern Railway will run special fare special trains in Nagercoil- Thiruvananthapuram Central- Krishnarajapuram sector to clear rush of passengers. Train 06011 will start from Nagercoil at 4.15 p.m. on November 20 and 27 (Sundays) to reach Krishnarajapuram at 8 a.m. the next day. In the return direction, Train 06012 will start from Krishnarajapuram at 12.20 noon on November 21 and 28 (Mondays) to reach Nagercoil Junction at 4.30 a.m. the next day. The train will have stoppages at Thiruvananthapuram Central, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Palakkad, Tiruppur, Erode, and Salem Junction stations.

