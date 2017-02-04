Thiruvananthapuram

Three arrested; Rs.12 lakh seized

Suspected money-laundering racket

Three persons who are allegedly part of a suspected money-laundering racket have been arrested from Aryancode during an alleged attempt to smuggle unaccounted money amounting to ₹12 lakh.

The police identified the arrested as Nizam, 31, Sajeer, 20, and Elias, 28, of Kozhikode.

The episode came to light after Elias was found to be travelling on a motorcycle within the Aryancode police station limits late on Thursday under suspicious circumstances.

“After flagging him down, we were able to recover a packet containing ₹9 lakh. The accused later revealed the identities and whereabouts of the two others, who were found to be transporting ₹3 lakh. They are suspected to be agents who benefited from the commissions given for transporting money,” an officer said. He added that the Enforcement Directorate would be given the details of the case at the earliest.

