Three agro parks to be set up

In a move aimed at creating an ecosystem for the processing and value addition of food crops, the government is gearing up to set up a network of agro parks across the State.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar told reporters here on Monday that three agro parks would be set up in the first phase of the proposed network. While the agro park for coconut would be established in Kozhikode, that for banana and honey would be based in Thrissur and the one for rice would be located in Alappuzha-Ernakulam.

Agro parks for rubber, spices, vegetables, fruits and tubers would be set up in the next phase. A consultant had been appointed for the project and a special purpose vehicle named Kerala Agro Business Company (Kabco) would be created for the purpose.

The Minister said the agro parks were envisaged to promote start-up ventures for agro processing of domestic food crops.

An amount of Rs.500 crore had been earmarked for the project that was expected to benefit both farmers and entrepreneurs. The government was also looking at the possibility of a common branding for agro products made in Kerala.

Mr. Kumar said the government was set to revive paddy farming at Methran Kayal.

International workshop

The Department of Agriculture is organising an international workshop and expo on agro processing and value addition at the Kanakakunnu palace grounds here from December 1 to 5. Named VAIGA 2016 (Value Addition for Income Generation in Agriculture), the event would provide exposure for entrepreneurs on production, machinery, financial aid, marketing, packaging, licencing and certification.