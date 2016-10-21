Thiruvananthapuram

Team to probe lottery fraud

The State police have constituted a special team to launch an investigation into complaints of lottery frauds involving single-digit lotteries and illegal online lottery.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has issued an order to constitute the team led by Inspector General of Police (Crime Branch) Balram Kumar Upadhyay.

Against gambling

The team has the mandate to bring an end to illegal lottery business such as online gambling and single-digit lotteries. Cases registered at the district, sub-division, and District Crime Records Bureau levels will be handed over to the special team, according to an official release.

