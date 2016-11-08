A number of complaints are being received at the Secretariat and the Directorate of Public Instruction regarding failure to sanction teacher appointments in aided schools. To examine such complaints and address them in a time-bound manner, a cell with Additional Director of Public Instruction (General) Jessy Joseph has been set up at the Directorate of Public Instruction here. Fresh complaints regarding sanctioning of appointments, along with documents, could be sent to Jessy Joseph, Additional Director of Public Instruction (General), Directorate of Public Instruction, Jagathy, Thiruvananthapuram – 695014 or by e-mail todpiforyou@gmail.com. No other complaints should be sent to the cell. — Staff Reporter
Teacher appointment
DPI to look into complaints
