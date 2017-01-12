TRIDA to review recent projects

TRIDA will review the infrastructure projects launched during the fag end of the United Democratic Front (UDF) government.

According to TRIDA chairman C. Jayan Babu, a “rethink” could be necessary to ascertain whether the projects attained the intended goals. “Our projects must ensure reasonable returns to enable TRIDA to pay back loans that were taken at high interest rates,” he said.

The projects launched during the period included a multi-level parking facility behind the Saphalyam shopping complex, a nine-storey shopping complex at Panjapura Junction, a multi-purpose auditorium at Erumakuzhy in Chala, and a multi-purpose facility including a women’s hostel, parking plaza, commercial complex, and bus stand at Kazhakuttam.

Mr. Babu held the view that there were no takers for spaces in shopping complexes. Many spaces meant for commercial use remained vacant. The situation at the Central bus station at Thampanoor is a prime example. Consultations will be held with the government to arrive at alternative ideas, wherever necessary, he pointed out.