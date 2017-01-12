Thiruvananthapuram

TRIDA to review recent projects

TRIDA will review the infrastructure projects launched during the fag end of the United Democratic Front (UDF) government.

According to TRIDA chairman C. Jayan Babu, a “rethink” could be necessary to ascertain whether the projects attained the intended goals. “Our projects must ensure reasonable returns to enable TRIDA to pay back loans that were taken at high interest rates,” he said.

The projects launched during the period included a multi-level parking facility behind the Saphalyam shopping complex, a nine-storey shopping complex at Panjapura Junction, a multi-purpose auditorium at Erumakuzhy in Chala, and a multi-purpose facility including a women’s hostel, parking plaza, commercial complex, and bus stand at Kazhakuttam.

Mr. Babu held the view that there were no takers for spaces in shopping complexes. Many spaces meant for commercial use remained vacant. The situation at the Central bus station at Thampanoor is a prime example. Consultations will be held with the government to arrive at alternative ideas, wherever necessary, he pointed out.

A letter from Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 12, 2020 8:14:01 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/TRIDA-to-review-recent-projects/article17029345.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY