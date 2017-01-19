Surya relishes the thrill of fans

It was almost a homecoming for Tamil actor Surya on Wednesday, to be in the city where his first movie was shot.

On a promotional tour for his latest film Singham 3, with director Hari, he interacted with the media at a city hotel, even as hundreds of young fans occupied the road in front and climbed atop buildings and walls, to catch a glimpse of the star.

“It’s almost been 20 years since I came into films. The shooting of my first film, Nerukku Ner, was in Thiruvananthapuram. I am overwhelmed by the response here. Many of the fans’ association members come there to meet me. So, by coming here, I want to give back the respect and love,” he said.

The actor was all praise for Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, whom he met on the flight to Thiruvananthapuram.

“I was amazed by the simplicity of the Chief Minister. Usually, the VVIPs get out of the aircraft first, before the other passengers. But here, he waited till the other passengers got down and he was carrying his own bag. It was a kind of culture shock to me. When I met him, I felt like a student in front of the headmaster. Also, during our Chief Minister’s funeral, the CM, Opposition leaders, and the Governor came together in a car and left together. The way they conducted themselves left an impression on us,” he said.

Surya said he was in talks with filmmakers Rosshan Andrews and Anjai Menon to do films in Malayalam.

“Our industry people have much respect for the kind of talent that we keep seeing here, be it Mohanlal or Mammootty or the other actors and filmmakers. For me, in doing a film here, there is a small sensibility difference. I have to concentrate and do it only as a Malayalam film. I might not be able to take it to Tamil or Telugu, in which case, the script might have to be tweaked or compromises have to be made. So I have to constantly restrict myself and only do a Malayalam film within that logistics,” he said.

On the debate over the Jallikkattu ban, he said that he personally supported those demanding the lifting of the ban.

“The issue is not in the court now. It’s in the people’s court. Youngsters started coming on the road, without anyone motivating or instigating them. Everybody on the street is aware of the facts. We are proud of the movement and I am ready to stand shoulder-to- shoulder with them. Imagine you ban the whole examination, if you caught someone for copying. This ban is just like that,” he said.