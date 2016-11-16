Survey on outer area growth corridor begins

The topographic survey for deciding on the final alignment of the outer area growth corridor as part of the second phase of the Capital Region Development Program has begun.

The outer area corridor which is spread over a distance of 55 km will begin from Mangalapuram and pass through Andoorkonam, Vattapara, Aruvikkara, Ooruttambalam, Balaramapuram, and connect to Vizhinjam.

In the second phase, Kaniyapuram and Neyyattinkara will be directly connected. The corridor is expected to spur economic growth of the outer areas of the city and create jobs for people in these areas.

Four economic areas are proposed — logistic zones from Mangalapuram to Ooruttambalam, IT/ITeS zone in Andoorkonam, media/entertainment zones, and R&R zones.

The corridor is being planned in such a way that it connects the major State highways, national highways, and other major roads. The development is planned to create less difficulties to the local population, by using 55 per cent greenfield areas and 45 per cent brownfield areas.

The Environment Impact Assessment and the Social Impact Assessment of the project is being carried out by L&T Engineering.

In the topographic survey, the thickly populated areas will be identified and the corridor will be developed by avoiding these areas wherever possible. Rehabilitation will be done in the same locality.

The final alignment will be decided only after discussions. For suggestions, contact: Convenor, CRDP I, 4th floor, Carmel Towers, Vazhuthacaud.