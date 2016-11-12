Suggestions submitted

The students of St. Joseph’s School on Friday submitted their recommendations to Mayor V.K. Prasanth towards the Smart City project.

The views and opinions of the students were compiled after eliciting them through surveys, debates, drop boxes, and competitions. In their report, the students have observed that many children faced the threat of suffering harassment on campuses, houses, and during travel in public transportation facilities. Besides, many youngsters fall prey to drug addition and suffered from lack of basic amenities.

They have called for instituting an insurance scheme for students. The students have also recommended setting-up Wi-Fi facilities and creation of student-friendly reading rooms and recreational facilities in the city.