Sudheeran’s letter creates unease in Chandy camp

: Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran’s letter to Minister for the Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribe and Backward Classes A.K. Balan seeking a Vigilance probe into two scams related to implementation of schemes for the tribal population in Wayanad during the previous Oommen Chandy government’s term has stirred a hornets’ nest.

Mr. Sudheeran has asked for the Vigilance probe into scheme for tribes afflicted by sickle cell anaemia and the Ashikkum Bhoomi Adivasikku project envisaging providing land to landless tribes. Mr. Sudheeran’s letter has caused much heartburns among a section of the Congress which considers it as premeditated move against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s supporters. Much to the discomfiture of this section, Mr. Balan had pounced on the KPCC president’s letter by announcing that he had received it, in addition to releasing a copy. The Minister’s statement was non-committal about ordering the probe.

In his letter, Mr. Sudheeran pointed out that the KPCC had asked Adivasi Congress State president I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, and Wayanad DCC president K.L. Poulose to conduct an inquiry into media reports that had pointed out the irregularities in the implementation of the scheme for sickle cell patients and the project.

Mr. Balakrishnan, in his report to the KPCC, had recommended a Vigilance probe to the veracity of the allegations and adopting legal steps in order to regain the confidence of civil society. The Wayanad DCC president had also made a similar recommendation.

“The KPCC is in full agreement with the findings. In view of this, kindly take urgent steps to establish a special team to conduct the probe,” he said in the letter dated October 19.

Several Congress leaders expressed their consternation at the KPCC president’s moves. They consider it as unwarranted especially at a time when the Pinarayi government was moving against former UDF ministers in a premeditated manner.

