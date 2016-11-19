Thiruvananthapuram

Sudheeran’s caution on new airport

Says CM shouldn’t repeat the mistake in the case of Aranmula airport

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president V.M. Sudheeran has cautioned the Pinarayi Vijayan government against pushing for a new airport linked to Sabarimala pilgrimage.

In a statement here on Friday, Mr. Sudheeran said the government should be wary of repeating the previous Left Democratic Front government’s mistake in the case of the Aranmula airport.

The airport project became controversial only after the previous LDF government gave in-principle sanction without the mandatory studies and assessments.

