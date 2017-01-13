Success stories from other States

On the sidelines of Kudumbasree’s National Resource Organisation mentors’ meet, an exhibition was held at Kanakakkunnu Palace on Thursday to highlight the work done by the organisation in 11 States for the implementation of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission.

The journey of Kudumbasree in Assam, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Odisha, Goa and other States for the implementation of its projects was traced through pictures, cartoons, posters, statistics, and testimonials of local people.

Ani Anil, a training team member of Kudumbasree from Konni, first went to Sikkim as a mentor at the end of 2015, before the project formally kicked off. Sikkim did not have a strong self-help group network. Her job was to live in villages, interact with people, panchayats, and government departments to enhance public access to various services.

“In Sikkim, Kudumbasree is present in seven blocks in two districts. We got the women together to form SHGs and taught them accounts and book-keeping,” says Ms. Ani. This was no easy task, considering the distance between panchayats in a hilly terrain. “We did what many government department officials could not do for years.”

Equipping women to become part of development activities involved making them familiar with their entitlements such as ration card, Aadhaar card, job cards, and pension.

Aakriti Gupta who has been working in Rajasthan says that while the SHGs were strong in matters of thrift and savings, there was little awareness of government schemes or benefits they were entitled do. Kudumbasree’s convergence project helps form a link between the SHGs and panchayats.

Village ‘aam sabhas’ are held in panchayats for women to discuss entitlements. SHG members are trained in micro-enterprises such as tailoring, making pickles, or starting a ‘kirana,’ says Ms. Gupta.