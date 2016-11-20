Students show mettle at State science congress

The 24th National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) concluded here on Saturday, with GVHSS, Poovar, and AUPS, Ettukudukkara, Payyannur, coming first in the senior and junior category respectively.

The science congress was based on the theme ‘science, technology, and innovation for sustainable development’.

GVHSS, Poovar, presented a project on ‘eco-friendly composting of wasted fishes: the key to healthy surroundings’, while AUPS, Ettukudukkara, made a presentation on the consequences of and preventive measures for kala azar (black fever).

These two teams will participate in the Indian Science Congress to be held in Tirupati.

Senior category

The top 10 teams from the senior category (students aged 14 to 17) and the top six teams in the junior category (students aged 10 to 14) will participate in the National Children’s Science Congress to be held during December 27 to 31 at Baramati, Maharashtra.

A total of 89 projects were presented at the two-day event, 59 in the senior category and 30 in the junior category.

Variety of topics

Presentations were made on a variety of topics such as the agricultural sector, solid waste management, air pollution, and food security.

Addressing the valedictory function of the science congress, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyaan Director A.P. Kuttikrishnan said that the students had done a commendable job in applying their scientific knowledge to finding sustainable solutions for local issues.

The event was organised by the Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment.