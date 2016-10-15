Striking researchers petition Minister

No let-up is in sight in the stand-off in the University of Kerala over a strike launched by the research students’ union 16 days ago. On Friday, the agitators petitioned Education Minister C. Ravindranath, seeking his intervention in the impasse.

Christened ‘Black Spring,’ the agitation has been attracting many, mainly owing to the novelty associated with the protest which is marked by songs, plays, and other cultural programmes.

The trigger

At the centre of the controversy is the decision of Vice Chancellor P.K. Radhakrishnan to implement the UGC regulations of 2016, concerning the minimum standards and procedures for award of MPhil/PhD degrees, in an “autocratic manner.” They were implemented without discussion and approval of the Academic Council and the Syndicate, it has been claimed.

“The university stood to lose nearly 300 MPhil seats owing to the restrictions imposed in the number of students who could be guided by research supervisors. The root cause of the problem was the delay in filling vacancies for teaching posts. However, the current issue could have been avoided had the VC put off the implementation of the 2016 regulations by a year, considering the interests of several hundreds of candidates who appeared for the entrance process, conducted as per the UGC regulations of 2009, and figured on the rank list for admission to various departments. With many of them deciding against applying to other institutions, their careers have been jeopardised,” says Senate member and union chairman P. Manesh.

Yet another contentious move has been the manifold increase of the fine from Rs.600 to Rs.1,70,000 for extending the research period of PhD scholars by two years. The hike, which came into effect on January 1, has been reportedly aimed at ensuring that students made an earnest effort at submitting their thesis within the 5-year period (for full-time, and 8 years for part-time researchers).

Previously, the highest fee for the purpose in the State Universities has been Rs.15,000 which is being charged by Mahatma Gandhi University, sources said.

The long-standing delay in issuance of the clearance certificate by the ethical committee since February 2014 is alleged to have prevented 26 research students from making headway in their research projects. This has also denied them of registration orders, which are necessary for applying for fellowship.

In police custody

Matters came to a head when six researchers, including Mr. Manesh, attempted to petition the VC to reconsider the decisions. They were taken into custody by the police on the basis of a complaint that they had attempted to forcibly enter the VC’s chamber and disrupt the functioning of the varsity. They were suspended. Another researcher was also suspended for allegedly pasting posters against the VC.

Agitation against

VC’s decision to

implement UGC norms

Manifold increase in fine for extension of research period opposed