Stress on merits of science

The International Science Centre and Science Museum Day was observed at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum on Thursday.

Delivering a lecture on ‘Science for Peace and Development’ on the occasion, former Scientist of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) Jayadev Sreedhar said while science could be used as well as misused, the attitude of the user had much to do with its application. “While nuclear science is widely perceived to have led to the creation of the nuclear bomb, the avenue has also resulted in the creation of nuclear medicine, which has increasing relevance in treating diseases,” he said.

Nanotechnology

He also spoke in detail about the wide range of applications of nanotechnology. The avenue of super-miniaturisation has led to the possibility of applications that have far-reaching consequences in various fields, including healthcare.

Dr. Sreedhar also held the view that former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam’s commitment to science continued to inspire many, particularly youngsters.

Museum director Arul Jerald Prakash and Thiruvananthapuram Corporation councillor I.P. Binu were among those who were present on the occasion. Students representing various city schools took part in the programme. The planetarium show ‘Cosmic Collisions’ was screened for the students. They also visited the science galleries.