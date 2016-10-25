Stress on early detection of lung cancer

There have been significant advances in the early diagnosis and staging of lung cancer in recent times but patients continue to reach oncologists at very advanced stages of the disease as many of the sophisticated diagnostic modalities are not universally available across the country.

In recent times, the proportion of never-smokers developing lung cancer has been climbing. Though multiple new and sophisticated treatment modalities are available with promising results in the West, cost effectiveness of these treatments continue to be a major issue in poor resource settings like India, oncologists pointed out, at the two-day international CME on Lung Cancer Updates, organised by Trivandrum Oncology Club here on Oct 22-23.

Lung cancer continues to be the number one cancer among males in the State, accounting for 11.2 per cent of all cancers in males, according to the latest report of the Population Based Cancer Registry for Thiruvananthapuram at the Regional Cancer Centre.

“Because of late detection, barely 10 per cent of the potentially treatable/curable patients reach us and even amongst them, surgical options work for half of them,” said K. Chandramohan, Additional Professor of Surgical Oncology, RCC.

Though the West has well developed screening protocols for assessing those at risk of developing lung cancer, it is not a cost effective option for low resource countries like India.

“The focus thus should be on creating better awareness of the disease among chest physicians so that they will maintain a high index of suspicion when lung X ray images of symptomatic patients are examined. We could be missing the opportunity for early detection of lung cancer in many cases as very often, the ‘shadows’ in the Xray images are concluded to be that of tuberculosis ,” Dr. Chandramohan said. The two-day workshop and continuing medical education programme was formally inaugurated by B. Ekbal, member, State Planning Board, here on Saturday.