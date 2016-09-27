Sterilisation of stray dogs to begin on October 3

The sterilisation of stray dogs in the district across 11 blocks will begin on October 3. A meeting chaired by District Collector S.Venkatesapathy and District Panchayat president V.K.Madhu formulated the detailed plans for execution of the programme.

In the initial stage of the project, the programme will be implemented in six blocks – Thiruvananthapuram, Parassala, Nedumangad, Neyyattinkara, Attingal, Elakaman.

Surgery of dogs

Facilities for the surgery of dogs and cages are now ready in these six blocks. Required number of workers and caretakers for dogs will be appointed by October 1. Veterinary doctors to carry out the surgery will also be appointed. In areas where there is a shortage of veterinary doctors, services of retired veterinary doctors will be sought.

Vehicles fitted with cages, to catch the stray dogs from specific areas and to return them back to the same area, will be made available.

The District Collector will assess the facilities at the District Veterinary Centre in PMG. At Nedumangad, the District Panchayat president will carry out the assessment, while in the other four blocks, the various Standing Committee Chairpersons will carry out the assessments.

For the co-ordination of the activities, five deputy collectors have been appointed for the six blocks.

The Land Acquisition Deputy Collector has been given the responsibility of Neyyattinkara and Parassala.

Officials will be appointed for the purchase of equipment for the different centres.

The District Collector said that a public meeting on the implementation of the project will be held at the collectorate on October 7 at 11 a.m.

At 12 noon, an action plan meeting will also be held. In this meeting, the progress of sterilisation in the six blocks will be assessed.

The meeting also took a decision to select dog catchers and to provide them adequate training.

The training activities will be completed before October 15.

The co-operation of animal welfare organisation will be ensured in all 11 blocks.