Steps to check human trafficking

The government will take stern action to check human trafficking and exploitation of women recruited by clandestine agents for overseas employment, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a calling attention motion by T.V. Rajesh in the House, he said many women from Kerala had ended up in deplorable conditions. The government was working closely with the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies to secure the release of such women trapped abroad.

The State police, he added, had launched a joint effort with the CBI, IB and Bureau of Emigration to check bogus recruitments from Kerala.

Mr. Vijayan said the government was working on a rehabilitation scheme for the victims of illegal human trafficking.

Relocation of school

The Chief Minister said a proposal to relocate the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Ambalamugal, was under consideration following the toxic gas leak on September 28 that had led to the hospitalisation of several children.