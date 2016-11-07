A stem cell donor registry camp will be held at the Mar Baselios College of Engineering and Technology and the LBS Institute of Technology in the city on November 10.

Organised by the students of TKM College of Engineering, Kollam, as part of Aardra, a Statewide stem cell donor registration drive, the camp is part of a mission to increase the chances for a cancer-free life.

Those in 15-50 group

Anyone above the age of 15 and below 50 can give a sample at the daylong drive. All it involves is swiping the inner cheeks with a swab and filling up a form. The details will be stored in DATRI, the largest stem cell donors’ registry in the country. Once a sample becomes a match for a needy patient suffering from blood disorders, the donor will be contacted for donating blood stem cells. The donation is a simple and safe process, similar to a single platelet donation, a statement here said.

This year, Aardra was inaugurated by former bureaucrat D. Babu Paul. Last year, Aardra helped increase the number of donors in the registry by 18.5 per cent in Kerala and 4.2 per cent in the country, the statement said.