State should take over law academy: ABVP

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has demanded that the Law Academy Law College be taken over by the State government. Addressing the agitating students of the college, ABVP secretary O. Nidheesh was critical of the alleged apathetic stance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan towards the matter. “The extent of harassment that the students have been subjected to in the college is unheard of in the State or elsewhere. Under the circumstances, the Principal should step down,” he said.

The DYFI has called for an urgent resolution to the issue that has extended to two weeks. The government and Kerala University should initiate a comprehensive probe into the allegations.