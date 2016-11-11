State opposes change in Central tax devolution pattern

The State government has opposed the Union Finance Ministry’s decision to change the tax devolution pattern from the customary once a year norm to quarterly tranches. The change in the tax devolution pattern has resulted in a cut in the monthly allocation from the Central pool of taxes, prompting Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac to write to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley seeking a restoration of the old system.

Dr. Isaac said in a statement on Thursday that Kerala was eligible for 2.526 per cent of the Central taxes as per the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission. The total budget allocation came to Rs.14,282 crore. As per this, the State was eligible for a monthly share of Rs.1,020.16 crore. But the Centre had sanctioned only Rs. 566.89 crore this month, leading to a short fall of 44 per cent or Rs.453.27 crore.