State for ban on GM mustard

Voicing deep concern over the move to permit commercial cultivation of GM mustard, the State government has invoked the issues of federal rights, health hazards, environmental impact, loss of diversity, and trade loss to call for a ban on genetically engineered crops in the country.

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has written to the Centre, calling for consultation with the States before promoting technologies with the potential to impact agriculture and farmers, besides food, biodiversity, environment, and trade.

Pointing out that the country’s self-reliance in edible oil production had been compromised by flawed trade policies, he said GM technology could not be expected to reverse the situation.

In a representation to Union Minister for Agriculture Radha Mohan Singh, he said the GM hybrid mustard was being promoted as a more productive crop and a solution to the growing oil import crisis in India.

Less productive

“But this variety is actually less productive than at least five different varieties or hybrids already in the market. Moreover, this technology that uses three different genes inserted unnaturally into the plant is potentially harmful and has serious bio-safety concerns. It could even wipe out all the indigenous varieties in India.”

GM crops, he warned, would impair the country’s shift to organic farming and destroy the trade advantage offered by high-value organic produce.

Seed wealth

Expressing reservations about the herbicide-tolerance technology used in developing the GM mustard, the Minister said it would force farmers to use more and more herbicides to combat ‘super weeds.’ It also had the potential to wipe out the indigenous seed wealth of our country, he added.

The letter urged Mr.Singh to request the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to refrain from giving approval for cultivation of GM mustard.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also written to the Prime Minister seeking a ban on GM mustard.