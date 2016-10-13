State being turned into killing fields: Sudheeran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran on Wednesday accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaderships of converting the State into killing fields through their “gory politics.”

Addressing a press conference soon after the Congress political affairs committee meeting here, Mr. Sudheeran said it was incongruous that such political killings that bestowed no value on human life should take place in a democratic setup. Both parties professed to be against terrorism, but they had no qualms in indulging in terror activities, including mobilising arms caches and manufacturing crude bombs.

He said the State had witnessed seven political murders during the four months that the Pinarayi Vijayan government had been in power. Of this, two occurred within the past 48 hours. The police were mere spectators in this, signalling the collapse of the law and order situation. “The Chief Minister has proved himself to be inept to run the Home Department. It would be best if he gives it up,” Mr. Sudheeran said.

‘No inner-party issue’

The KPCC president said the nepotism in appointing the kith and kin of party leaders was a serious matter and could not be contained as an inner-party issue.