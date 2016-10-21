State Women’s Commission gets new member

Shiji Shivaji, a lawyer and a member of the Vadavukode block panchayat, has assumed office as member of the State Women’s Commission. The first meeting of the commission after the new member joined was held on Wednesday.

Ms. Shivaji was appointed as a Scheduled Caste representative by the government till the end of the term in the vacancy that arose after K.A. Thulasi resigned. Apart from general responsibilities as a member of the commission, Ms. Shivaji will have the additional responsibilities of Thrissur, Palakkad, and Kollam districts.