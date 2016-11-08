Thiruvananthapuram

Stamp duty hike slashed, 10% MV tax on tippers

Duty on partition deeds 1% when land transferred is less than 5 acres

Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has announced a cutback in the quantum of stamp duty on family partition deeds announced in the last budget by limiting it to 1 per cent for transactions where the extent of land transferred is less than five acres. For partition deeds where the land transferred is above five acres, the stamp duty has been fixed at a maximum of Rs.1,000.

Dr. Isaac was replying to discussions on the Kerala Finance Bill 2016, which had been referred to the Subject Committee and was taken up for consideration in the House again on Monday.

Drawn flak

The government’s earlier decision to hike registration and stamp duties had drawn flak.

In fact, there had been a fall in partition deed registrations following the hike in stamp duty, leading to revenue loss.

The other major change the Subject Committee has brought about in the bill is the imposition of a conveyance rate of 5 per cent when a deed of amalgamation of two or more companies is executed.

The Subject Committee also decided to fix the motor vehicle (MV) tax on tipper lorries and goods vehicles, except those with a gross weight of 20,000 kg, at 10 per cent. The Minister said the Subject Committee had felt that the tax was justifiable as it was the first increase in MV tax in 19 years.

According to him, the KSRTC will not be affected by the proposed green tax. “Though the government did not expect much revenue from either green tax or fat tax, the two measures had generated a lot of discussions on how taxation could be used as a disincentive to regulate many sectors,” he said.

New lottery machine

Dr. Isaac said the government would be very strict in regulating the lottery sector, and that stringent action would be initiated against fraud. A new printing machine worth Rs.8.5 crore, with additional security features, is being set up at the Kerala Books and Publications Society, the Minister added. The government is also launching an intensive commercial tax collection drive in Ernakulam district next month as nearly 60 per cent of commercial taxes is collected from the district.

The Finance Bill was passed by the Assembly by 74 votes against 42.



Intensive commercial tax collection drive in

Ernakulam next month

‘KSRTC will not be

affected by proposed

green tax’

