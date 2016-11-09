Swami Vishudhananda and Swami Sandrananda were elected president and general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Sanghom Trust (SNDST) respectively on Monday. Swami Saradananda was chosen the treasurer of the trust.

After offering prayers at the Maha Samadhi at Sivagiri in Varkala, the trust members assumed office after the swearing-in ceremony in the presence of former president Swami Prakasananda. A 11-member administrative panel for the year 2016-2021 was constituted. — Special Correspondent