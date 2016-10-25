Sree Chitra Home struggles to accommodate Odisha migrants

The presence of 91 young women from Odisha at Sree Chitra Home in the city is putting a severe strain on the infrastructure of the home, which already accommodates a large number of children.

The 90 women were part of a 145-member group which was headed to the city on a train for working in a garment factor at Kazhakuttam but were detained by the Railway police at Parassala.

The women have been put up in one hall where they sleep on bedsheets and rugs spread on the floor as cots are not available for such a large number.

The home has provided all of them a basic kit comprising brush, toothpaste, and soap.

Sanitation remains a concern, with not enough toilets to meet the needs of such a large group. Open defecation too is posing health hazards, it is learnt.

The women have not undergone any health check-up, and there is the possibility of infectious diseases spreading.

The home has not been allocated special funds for providing the guests food, and this is being met with the funds available with the home.

The women who are chafing at being confined to the home are reportedly anxious and tense and repeatedly ask to be allowed to go to work.

As the hall where they have been accommodated serves as a study and television room for the home’s children, the children’s recreational activities have been affected.

The women were brought to the home as a stopgap arrangement for one day, and it is becoming difficult for the authorities to ensure their safety and comfort with the limited facilities available as the stay gets extended.

At Sakshatkaram, the city Corporation’s beggar rehabilitation home at Kalladimugham where the 39 men in the group have been accommodated, things are somewhat better.

The home is more spacious, and the men have been given two rooms, and two hall-like spaces.

Nearly 15 mattresses have been made available to them. Though shared, these are still inadequate, and the rest sleep on bedsheets or rugs on the floor.

Though food expenses for the past two days have been met with the funds in hand, the men have not reported any problems with what is served. But here too, the one thing they constantly ask is when they can leave the facility.

Police personnel are posted at the homes at night, but during the day, the security of the Odisha group is the homes’ responsibility.