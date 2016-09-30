Special project to utilise NoRKs’ remittances

: The government will set up a special project with participation of the Union and the State governments and non-resident Keralites (NoRKs) to put to productive use the money sent by expatriates, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Bahrain-Kerala Friendship Summit organised by the Bahrain Returnees’ and Residents’ Association here on Thursday evening.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Daij Al Khalifa, President, Court of His Royal Highness The Crown Prince of Bahrain, was the guest of honour.

Mr. Vijayan said the remittances of Malayalis in the Gulf countries were the one of the biggest source of income for the State. Last year, expatriate Malayalis sent over Rs.1 lakh crore back home. They were behind many educational and health institutions in the State, and were ready to invest funds in new sectors. The government intended too promote this, and ensure that their remittances were put to good use. Talks were on with the Union government regarding this, Mr. Vijayan said.

Workers who had returned from the Gulf countries after losing their jobs, and did not have significant savings needed special support, Mr. Vijayan said.

Malayali industrialists in the Gulf countries should come forward to invest more in the State, thereby creating more employment opportunities.

He also urged expatriate Malayalis to tap their bonds with main investors in the Gulf nations to promote investments in the State.

He said the expertise of those who had returned from the Gulf countries could be well utilised in such ventures.

Akin to State’s tradition

Drawing a parallel between Bahrain and Kerala, he said Bahrain allowed people from around the world living there to practise their faith freely. “Temple and churches there are a symbol of the ruling family’s tolerance,” he said. This was akin to Kerala’s tradition which welcomed people from other parts of the world and gave them space to establish the religions they brought, Mr. Vijayan said.

The Chief Minister also gave away the first Bahrain-Kerala Friendship Award to Shaikh Khalifa bin Daij Al Khalifa.

Shaikh Khalifa bin Daij Al Khalifa began his address by extending his Onam greetings to those present. Malayalis, he said, had worked side by side and hand in hand with Bahrain to build up the kingdom to what it was today.

Shashi Tharoor, MP, Kerala Pravasi Federation secretary K.E. Ismail, and association president S. Krishnamoorthy were present.