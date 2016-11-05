Thiruvananthapuram

Special fare services

Special trains to Bengaluru

Railways will run special fare special trains in the Nagercoil-Krishnarajapuram- Nagercoil sector via Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam to clear the rush of commuters.

Train 06011 Nagercoil – Krishnarajapuram special fare special will leave Nagercoil at 4.15 p.m. on Novmber 6 and 13 to reach Krishnarajapuram at 8 a.m. the next day, a release said on Friday. Train 06012 Krishnarajapuram– Nagercoil will leave Krishnarajapuram at 12.20 noon on November 7 and 14 to reach Nagercoil at 4.30 a.m. the next day. The train will stop atThiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam Town, Thrissur, Palakkad, Podanur, Tirupur, Erode and Salem. — Special Correspondent

