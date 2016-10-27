Special children from Thrissur to tour city

A group of 40 people, including 20 children with special needs, from Villadam Government Higher Secondary School, Thrissur, will reach here on Thursday night for a tour of the city.

The group also includes 18 parents, the headmistress, and an inclusive education for the disabled (IED) teacher, school special parent-teacher association president Santhosh said.

The school has 1,200 students, of whom 78 are those with special needs. The programme, titled ‘Wings to Fly,’ will include four means of transport and begin with a train ride from Thrissur to the city. The next day, a gathering at Adhyapaka Bhavan at 8.30 a.m. will be followed by a visit to the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum and Priyadarsini Planetarium where the students will catch a show at the planetarium.

Then, on a double-decker bus of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation, the students will head to Veli for boating.

The last leg of the trip will see the students board a flight from the city to Nedumbassery, and reach home at Thrissur again on a KSRTC bus.

This is only the first batch of students, and plans are on to bring all the special children to inspire them to dream, rather than restrict their activities.