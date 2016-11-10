Soon, pay electricity bills through ATMs

The government is considering payment of electricity bills through ATMs installed by banks in the State, Minister for Electricity Kadakampally Surendran has said.

Replying to a question by K. Muraleedharan of the Congress in the Assembly on Wednesday, the Minister said the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) was considering payment of the electricity bill from the bank account of the consumer. The 24-hour Cash Deposit Machine installed in the KSEB headquarters at Pattom will be extended to five more places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Ernakulam and Kozhikode. If it is found succesful and popular, this facility will be extended to more places in the State.

In a written reply to another question, the Minister said the aim was to complete the total electrification scheme in the State by March 31 next year. Instructions had been given to provide electricity connection even to houses and buildings that are yet to get door numbers from local bodies, the Minister said.

Finance Minister T. M. Thomas Isaac, intervening during another question in the House, said the MLA fund can be used for laying electric posts to make available electricity to the needy as part of the total electrification project.

But it will not be provided for wiring.

The House was informed that the arrears due to the KSEB has mounted to Rs.1,996.75 crore as on August this year. The Minister said Rs.37.47 crore was collected after the present government came to power. The Vigilance wing of the KSEB headed by a senior IPS officer will be strengthened to bring to book those indulging in power theft and misuse of electricity

Idukki water level

In reply to a question by Parakkal Abdullah, the Minister said the water level in the Idukki dam on November 2 was 715.451 m.