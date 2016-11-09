Solution to researchers’ stir on the horizon

The possibility of a resolution to the deadlock over issues pertaining to research norms at the University of Kerala appears to be growing. The softening of stances by the varsity authorities and agitating researchers seems to have improved the chances in this regard.

According to sources, the syndicate subcommittee, constituted to examine the issue, is likely to recommend that the UGC norms of 2016 be implemented for admissions from the 2016 batch onwards. It is also likely to seek solutions to the anomalies that have been created by the implementation of the 2016 regulations for other batches with retrospective effect.

The university authorities have invited the suspended students and the office-bearers of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) for a discussion to be convened by the Pro Vice Chancellor on Thursday. The move is seen by the protesters as the “first positive outcome” to emerge during their 42-day-old agitation.

A senior faculty member privy to the developments told The Hindu that there would be no dilution in the implementation of the latest UGC guidelines, in all probability, for the 2016 batches onwards. It is likely that extensions will no longer be granted beyond the stipulated period of six years that has been provided for research as per the UGC guidelines of 2016.

“The period will have to be limited to ensure quality research work. Extensions cannot be perceived as privilege or right, but as mere grace periods for completion of work,” the source said.

It is also being pointed out that the acute shortage in the number of research guides has necessitated that research scholars stick to their time-frame. The research norms of 2016 have stipulated that while professors could guide a maximum of three MPhil and eight PhD scholars, an associate professor could guide not more than two MPhil and six PhD scholars. An assistant professor can guide up to a maximum of one MPhil and four PhD scholars.